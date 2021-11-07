First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $20.12 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

