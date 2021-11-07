Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.54 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 393,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LCI Industries by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

