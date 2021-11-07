Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $10.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

