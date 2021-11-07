Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a fifty-two week high of €62.18 ($73.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €58.05 and a 200-day moving average of €53.61.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.