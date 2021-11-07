Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

SHL stock opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a fifty-two week high of €62.18 ($73.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €58.05 and a 200-day moving average of €53.61.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

