NuVasive (NUVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

