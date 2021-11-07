Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €82.70 and a 200-day moving average of €83.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

