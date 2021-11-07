Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.53.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.94.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

