Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €75.00 by Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FME. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.50 and a 200-day moving average of €65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.