Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.33 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

