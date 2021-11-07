Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

