JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.39 ($20.45).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.15. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

