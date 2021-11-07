CECO Environmental (CECE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 million, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

