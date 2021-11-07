The RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect The RealReal to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RealReal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of The RealReal worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

