Brokers Set Expectations for Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.49. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

