HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $139.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

