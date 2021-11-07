Brokers Issue Forecasts for SPX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SPX in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

