Truist Securiti Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.