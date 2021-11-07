SVB Leerink Comments on Waters Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.16. Waters has a twelve month low of $217.67 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

