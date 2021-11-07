Piper Sandler Weighs in on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $504.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

