Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $61,003,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

