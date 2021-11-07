AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.