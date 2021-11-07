Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

FUN stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.