Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.