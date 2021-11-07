Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €210.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.19 and its 200-day moving average is €146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

