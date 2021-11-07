Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €210.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.19 and its 200-day moving average is €146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

