RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 59.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 89,884 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

