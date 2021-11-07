Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

PGC stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

