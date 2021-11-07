Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,330,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

