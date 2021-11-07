Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 607,100 shares valued at $16,008,078. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

