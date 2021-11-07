Head to Head Survey: Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) & Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.2% of Fuchs Petrolub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuchs Petrolub and Dai Nippon Printing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 1 4 2 0 2.14 Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.39%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Dai Nippon Printing.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing 2.41% 4.10% 2.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and Dai Nippon Printing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing $12.60 billion 0.64 $235.83 million $0.55 22.93

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Volatility and Risk

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats Fuchs Petrolub on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution. The Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment offers packaging materials, interior and exterior construction materials, photographic materials, and industrial supplies. The Electronics segment handles precision electronic components and other products. The Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company was founded on October 9, 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.