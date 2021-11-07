AIkido Pharma (AIKI) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AIkido Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% AIkido Pharma Competitors -2.66% -0.05% 3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIkido Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 121 812 1668 32 2.61

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.13%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -8.58 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 2.53

AIkido Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIkido Pharma competitors beat AIkido Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

