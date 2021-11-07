$13.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report sales of $13.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $13.40 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 billion to $60.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.53 billion to $60.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

