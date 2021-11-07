Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alamo Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst Research. Dep anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $128.44 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,243 shares of company stock worth $4,167,594 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.