Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $462.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.60 million and the lowest is $456.96 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $404.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

