Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Issued By National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

