Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

