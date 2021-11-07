FedNat (FNHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FNHC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of FedNat as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

