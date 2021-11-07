Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Boosted by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after buying an additional 124,531 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

