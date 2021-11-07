Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

CORT stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

