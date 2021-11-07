Audacy (AUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, analysts expect Audacy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Audacy alerts:

AUD opened at $3.75 on Friday. Audacy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Field bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,023,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.