Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to $22.60

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.50 to $22.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.02.

AYRWF stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

