Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Hold

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 37.43%. Analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.