Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Hold

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
