Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

