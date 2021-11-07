Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.65 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

