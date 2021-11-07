Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 23,140 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $23,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

