Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 23,140 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.68.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
