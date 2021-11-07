Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.18. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 8,566 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

