Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $23.83

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $21.86. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $700.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

