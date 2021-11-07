Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $20.30. Covetrus shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 33,120 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 148.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

