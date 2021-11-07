Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up to $87.64

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.64, but opened at $96.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $101.27, with a volume of 6,204 shares changing hands.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

