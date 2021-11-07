Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 5340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.