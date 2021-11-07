FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GXO Logistics Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $93.49 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.